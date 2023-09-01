Staffing issues disrupting school bus routes in Cheatham Co. next week

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools’ bus routes will be disrupted next week due to staffing issues, the school district announced on Friday afternoon.

Cheatham Co. says bus route 53/21 won’t run on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6. It will resume service Thursday, Sept. 7.

“Students who ride this route and attend Pleasant View Elementary School, Sycamore Middle School and Sycamore High School are affected,” the school district said.

Here’s a look at the affected roads:

  • Patricia Drive
  • Randy Road
  • Randy Court
  • Joyce Circle
  • 1749 Highway 49
  • Triangle Road
  • Chamberlain Road
  • Goodsprings Road
  • Mt Zion Road
  • Richland Court
  • Richland Trail Road
  • Bradley Bend subdivision
  • Woodson Road
  • Williams Drive
  • Pleasant View Main Street
  • Ellis Drive
  • Spangler Way
  • Eagle Way

The district says families will need to arrange other means of transportation to get their children to and from school on the affected days.

Posted by Cheatham County School District on Friday, September 1, 2023

