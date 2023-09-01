Staffing issues disrupting school bus routes in Cheatham Co. next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools’ bus routes will be disrupted next week due to staffing issues, the school district announced on Friday afternoon.

Cheatham Co. says bus route 53/21 won’t run on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6. It will resume service Thursday, Sept. 7.

“Students who ride this route and attend Pleasant View Elementary School, Sycamore Middle School and Sycamore High School are affected,” the school district said.

Here’s a look at the affected roads:

Patricia Drive

Randy Road

Randy Court

Joyce Circle

1749 Highway 49

Triangle Road

Chamberlain Road

Goodsprings Road

Mt Zion Road

Richland Court

Richland Trail Road

Bradley Bend subdivision

Woodson Road

Williams Drive

Pleasant View Main Street

Ellis Drive

Spangler Way

Eagle Way

The district says families will need to arrange other means of transportation to get their children to and from school on the affected days.

Due to staffing issues and as we continue to work out the logistics of covering bus routes, bus route 53/21 will not be... Posted by Cheatham County School District on Friday, September 1, 2023

