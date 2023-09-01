Smyrna man killed in single-car crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has released the identity of a 20-year-old driver killed in a single-car crash Thursday night on I-24.

Police said Ivan Boykin, of Smyrna, was the driver whose car crashed near the Hickory Hollow exit, causing the interstate to be closed for some time at about 5 p.m.

Boykin was driving a 2004 Honda Accord when the vehicle lost control, traveled across several lanes and struck a guard rail. Police said he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Witnesses told officers they saw another man exit the car and walk away from the scene; however, his identity is unknown.

Police said there was no evidence of impairment on the part of the driver.

