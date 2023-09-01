Smyrna man killed in single-car crash on I-24

Police say he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has released the identity of a 20-year-old driver killed in a single-car crash Thursday night on I-24.

Police said Ivan Boykin, of Smyrna, was the driver whose car crashed near the Hickory Hollow exit, causing the interstate to be closed for some time at about 5 p.m.

Boykin was driving a 2004 Honda Accord when the vehicle lost control, traveled across several lanes and struck a guard rail. Police said he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Witnesses told officers they saw another man exit the car and walk away from the scene; however, his identity is unknown.

Police said there was no evidence of impairment on the part of the driver.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation preventing student drop offs in Murfreesboro
Man surrenders after hours-long standoff, accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Murfreesboro townhouse
Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Hendersonville daycare with employees in same room
Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Hendersonville daycare with employees in same room
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A man was shot and killed at a Valvoline service station after a dispute over using an air...
No charges applied in deadly shooting at Antioch auto shop
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Report: Tennessee city ranks among dirtiest in America

Latest News

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Williamson County
Whiskey Jam at Whiskey Row logos
Whiskey Jam moves to Whiskey Row
Woman dead after home explosion in Williamson County
One person died after a home exploded in Williamson County
Home Explosion