Police departments experience problems with text 911 feature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in several cities and counties across the Midstate now have the option to text 911, but WSMV4 has learned there’s a problem with the way it’s being used, and it could prevent you from getting the help you need quickly.

Dani Hudson was one of the first dispatchers to receive a 911 text at the Murfreesboro Police Department.

“It was a little bit nerve-wracking just because it was new,” said Hudson.

A person was hiding in a hotel from a physically abusive suspect.

Within five minutes Hudson was able to dispatch an ambulance and police officers, getting the victim the help they so desperately needed.

“It ended up being a very volatile situation and it was the perfect reason to use this system,” said Hudson.

But that’s not always the case.

In Murfreesboro, dispatchers are receiving two to four 911 texts a week.

In Nashville, they’re getting about 100 a month.

Both cities report seeing a high number of people using the system for the wrong reasons.

In Nashville, for example, the director of the emergency communications center said 55% of their texts are either duplicates or random inquiries.

Over in Murfreesboro, “We had one that was texting for a fraud. You know you can make a voice call over that,” said Seth Russell, the emergency communications director for the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Those unnecessary 911 texts tie up dispatchers and officers who have no choice but to spend time responding.

“Cause we only have so many officers in each area that are designated, so when I’m sending two officers to an unknown situation because you’re not giving me the information I need, that takes away from someone who might be in a car wreck or having a real emergency,” said Hudson.

The system is supposed to be used for the deaf and hard of hearing or for those who can’t safely pick up the phone and call.

It does take dispatchers a bit longer to respond by text.

So the big takeaway: call if you can, text if you can’t. This allows dispatchers to focus on saving lives.

If you need police and it is not an emergency, it is very important that you do not call or text 911.

You can either call the non-emergency line or, in cities like Murfreesboro, you can file a report online.

