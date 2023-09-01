Extreme heat sparks petition to slide Tennessee State Fair to fall

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Lebanon resident fed up with the summer heat has started a petition to move the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair to the fall.

Monica Ferrell started the petition, titled “Move Tennessee State Fair to Fall for a Cooler and More Enjoyable Experience” on Change.org after claiming she’s seen fairgoers struggling in the extreme summer heat.

“The scorching heat experienced during the current timing of the fair has been causing significant discomfort and health concerns for attendees,” Ferrell wrote in the petition. “It is time we prioritize our well-being and make this beloved event more accessible and enjoyable for everyone … the summer months in Lebanon can be unbearably hot, with temperatures often exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit, accompanied by high humidity levels. These conditions pose serious risks for people of all ages, particularly children and elderly individuals who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.”

Ferrell cites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics in the petition, saying extreme heat causes an average of 658 heat-related deaths annually in the United States and later claims fewer people are attending the fair because of extreme heat.

“By signing this petition, we are urging the organizers of the Tennessee State Fair to take into consideration the health and well-being of attendees by moving the event from summer to fall. This change will not only ensure a safer environment but also enhance the overall experience for everyone involved,” Ferrell wrote. “Let us come together as a community and make our voices heard. Sign this petition today to support moving the Tennessee State Fair to fall, creating a cooler and more enjoyable experience for all!”

The petition had more than 2,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

