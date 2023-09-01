Nashville Fire hosts ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department was hard at work raising money for the Fill the Boot program to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Members of NFD were hitting the streets across the city with boots in hand asking the public to donate to MDA.

This campaign will be ongoing through Sept. 9.

