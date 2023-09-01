Nashville Fire hosts ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association

This campaign will be ongoing through Sept. 9.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department was hard at work raising money for the Fill the Boot program to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Members of NFD were hitting the streets across the city with boots in hand asking the public to donate to MDA.

Join us as we kick off Fill The Boot 2023 to benefit MDA of Greater Middle and East Tennessee and the wonderful programs they provide. #FillTheBoot

Posted by Nashville Fire Department on Friday, September 1, 2023

We are kicking off Fill The Boot for MDA of Greater Middle and East Tennessee. Our Nashville Fire Department Community Risk Reduction personnel are starting out strong! #FillTheBoot

Posted by Nashville Fire Department on Friday, September 1, 2023

