Nashville Fire hosts ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association
This campaign will be ongoing through Sept. 9.
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department was hard at work raising money for the Fill the Boot program to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Members of NFD were hitting the streets across the city with boots in hand asking the public to donate to MDA.
