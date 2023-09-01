Nashville couple startled after prowler shatters window in the middle of the night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a problem that seems to be spreading around the Germantown and Buena Vista neighborhoods. People call Metro Nashville Police after they see a man lurking around their home and peering in windows.

One couple said someone shattered their window early Wednesday morning while they were sleeping. Maggie Church and her boyfriend JP said their heads were feet away from their backyard gate when someone walked into their backyard. They said that’s the reason they now have garbage bins in front of the entrance.

“Nothing like waking up at 5:30 in the morning in your underwear and grabbing a bread knife,” said Church.

When they walked into their backyard, they found a window shattered, a patio chair thrown in the grass, and a pile of logs falling.

Church said the person didn’t take anything, but they still called police.

“It’s a little uncomfortable he had opened the gate,” she said. “It’s just so violating and that he was on the porch.”

Church said they asked neighbors for their Ring camera footage to see if they tracked who did it, but had no luck.

After looking at neighborhood apps and talking with police, they believe it is a man seen in Germantown over the weekend prowling outside an apartment building.

Metro Nashville Police said they are patrolling more in the area. However, they cannot link last weekend’s incident and the shattered window with no photos or videos.

Church still wants other neighbors to be aware.

“Definitely sleeping with one eye open,” she said. “It was so hard to sleep last night.”

Police said they have no arrests in the case. They recommend people lock their windows at night, close their blinds, and get cameras around their home.

