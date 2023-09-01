Maury County Fair holds ‘My Day’ event for kids, adults with special needs

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Hundreds of kids and adults with special needs attended the Maury County Fair’s “My Day” event on Friday.

The fair said 500 kids and adults, alongside 300 of their aides, enjoyed rides, game booths and entertainers at the fair. The Maury County Fair has put on the event for the last 11 years. The fair makes adjustments, so the experience is less overwhelming, organizers said.

“Some of these kids have never been on rides before,” organizer Ray Turner said. “You put them on a carousel, and you could just see introverted kids open up, you see caregivers crying because they see these kids and they’ve opened up, and they just love it.”

At the free event, the kids were treated to lunch, a t-shirt and fun-filled memories.

