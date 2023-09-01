Man arrested after hitting police car in stolen ambulance during interstate pursuit, police say

Police say the ambulance was stolen from Tennova Healthcare at about 1:30 p.m.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing into a police cruiser on Friday afternoon, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The suspect was spotted by EMS personnel and multiple law enforcement officers who began pursuit. The suspect drove onto I-24 East and as an officer attempted to stop the ambulance, the suspect hit a patrol car, police said.

The ambulance came to a complete stop and the suspect was quickly taken into custody, CPD said. No injuries were reported.

“I-24 Eastbound has been reduced to one lane and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until officers can clear the roadway. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time,” CPD said.

