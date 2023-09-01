Home bleachers closed at Overton High after structural engineering inspection

Metro Schools inspected the bleachers at all of its schools after parts of four stadiums in Sumner County were closed for repairs.
The home bleachers at Overton High School will be closed indefinitely after an inspection by a structural engineer.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Home team fans will have to bring their own chairs if they want to cheer on the boys at Overton High School this football season.

A spokesperson with Metro Nashville Public Schools reported the home-side bleachers at the high school are closed after a structural engineer found they were in need of immediate repairs or replacement.

“Additional reviews by certified contractors and engineers will be made to determine if the structure can be shored up while a more permanent replacement structure can be funded and constructed,” said Sean Braisted with MNPS.

The school district ordered structural engineering inspections at every football facility in the Metro Nashville system and all have been cleared for use, with the exception of Overton and Hillwood High Schools. Hillwood is no longer in full-time use due to their relocation to the new James Lawson High School.

The inspections came after several schools in neighboring Sumner County reported damage to bleachers following the recent batch of storms.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation preventing student drop offs in Murfreesboro
Man surrenders after hours-long standoff, accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Murfreesboro townhouse
Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Hendersonville daycare with employees in same room
Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Hendersonville daycare with employees in same room
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A man was shot and killed at a Valvoline service station after a dispute over using an air...
No charges applied in deadly shooting at Antioch auto shop
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Report: Tennessee city ranks among dirtiest in America

Latest News

The break happened Thursday at Elm Hill Pike and McGavock Pike
Water main break affects traffic, reduces pressure in Donelson
Metro Water Services said a 48″ water main ruptured overnight.
Water main break in Donelson
Man accused of pulling gun during fight at youth basketball game
Dad accused of pulling gun during fight at youth basketball game
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Supporters finish ‘Eliza’s Run’ in Memphis to honor slain Eliza Fletcher