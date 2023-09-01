Home bleachers closed at Overton High after structural engineering inspection
Metro Schools inspected the bleachers at all of its schools after parts of four stadiums in Sumner County were closed for repairs.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Home team fans will have to bring their own chairs if they want to cheer on the boys at Overton High School this football season.
A spokesperson with Metro Nashville Public Schools reported the home-side bleachers at the high school are closed after a structural engineer found they were in need of immediate repairs or replacement.
“Additional reviews by certified contractors and engineers will be made to determine if the structure can be shored up while a more permanent replacement structure can be funded and constructed,” said Sean Braisted with MNPS.
The school district ordered structural engineering inspections at every football facility in the Metro Nashville system and all have been cleared for use, with the exception of Overton and Hillwood High Schools. Hillwood is no longer in full-time use due to their relocation to the new James Lawson High School.
The inspections came after several schools in neighboring Sumner County reported damage to bleachers following the recent batch of storms.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.