First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career

Amy Denney surprised Mikellie Grant in her classroom. (Source: KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A first-year teacher in Iowa was reunited Thursday with her hero who inspired her to become a teacher.

This is Mikellie Grant’s first year teaching eighth-grade history at West Middle School in Sioux City. She’s in the same district as her elementary school principal, the woman she says changed her life.

Grant and her family moved to Sioux City from Seattle, Washington, when she was in fourth grade. The move was hard on Grant and affected her time at school until she met Amy Denney.

“She was a constant safe place for me to be, and that became my lifeline. That’s what got me to go to school and to keep going,” Grant said. “As I got older and reflected on that, I was thinking of the difference one adult can have and the impact that one adult can have on a kid. I wanted to do that.”

Her story came full circle Thursday when Denney surprised Grant in her classroom.

“It’s so cool that I get to have this experience because so many people don’t. And to know that there are people that understand and that can be supportive is very helpful because this job is no joke. It’s tough,” Grant said.

They spent time after the surprise catching up and talking about Grant’s first year as a teacher.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation preventing student drop offs in Murfreesboro
Man surrenders after hours-long standoff, accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Murfreesboro townhouse
Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Hendersonville daycare with employees in same room
Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Hendersonville daycare with employees in same room
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A man was shot and killed at a Valvoline service station after a dispute over using an air...
No charges applied in deadly shooting at Antioch auto shop
Boy shot in mouth, suspect arrested after running to North Nashville library
Boy shot in mouth, suspect arrested after running to North Nashville library

Latest News

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.
Rhode Island airport says it’s under lockdown to address potential security threat
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair kicks off
Extreme heat sparks petition to slide Tennessee State Fair to fall
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls