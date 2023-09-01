First Alert Forecast: Slight uptick in humidity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Expect more clouds to mix in this afternoon across the Mid State, and I can’t totally rule out an isolated rain shower this afternoon or this evening.

That being said, most of the area will stay dry with temperatures in the mid-80s and a slight uptick in the humidity.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The weekend is still in great shape with plenty of sun for Saturday and Sunday along with the return of the heat and humidity. Highs on Saturday will be near 90, though a good amount of the area will stay in the 80s. On Sunday we’ll see temperatures push back into the lower 90s.

Heat will continue to build in for Labor Day on Monday with temperatures in the mid-90s under a partly cloudy sky.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the lower to mid-90s with a few afternoon clouds.

There’s a small chance of a rain shower Wednesday and Thursday, but right now we’re not expecting any widespread rain. Temperatures look to stay in the 90s for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.