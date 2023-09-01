First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy & hot Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few pop-up showers will develop this afternoon, with more clouds than sunshine overall.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

It'll be a partly cloudy and hot Labor Day weekend across the Mid State. (WSMV)

This afternoon will be variably cloudy and warm. It’s also much more humid than yesterday. We’ll have isolated showers develop here and there all afternoon. However, the rain chance in any one given area will only be 20%. We’ll have highs in the 80s.

This evening, showers will diminish and then end entirely. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the 60s.

Humidity will drop some on Saturday as the sky becomes partly cloudy once again. Nashville’s high will be around 90.

Sunday will top off at 92 degrees. Temperatures will climb to 93 or so across Music City on Sunday.

All days this weekend will generally be brighter than today and mostly dry. The rain chance in Nashville will be just 10%. Southern Middle Tennessee and areas along the Tennessee River will have a higher chance for a pop-up shower or storms -- 30%.

TUESDAY & BEYOND:

Partly cloudy weather will continue on Tuesday, through the rest of next week.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will bring an even better chance for spotty thundershowers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.