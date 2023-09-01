Dog-themed ‘Hot Diggity Dog Fest’ coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Who’s ready for hot dogs?

Capitol View is set to host Hot Diggity Dog Fest in Nashville next Saturday.

On Sept. 9 the Hollywood Feed-presented festival will take place on Nelson Merry Street (between 11th Avenue North and 10th Avenue North) Nashville, TN 37203, from 12-6 p.m.

The Hot Diggity Dog Fest is a free festival for guests of all ages and includes interactive photo ops, costume contest, dog pools, hot dogs, musical performances by DJ Louis Lee, and free professional photos with the Photo Waggin’.

This festival will benefit Wags & Walks Nashville and Project K-9 Hero to support the care and adoption of dogs of all ages.

There will be vendors at the festival who offer pet care services, dog-related products and food trucks.

List of vendors attending the festival:

The festival will offer free on-site parking for all visitors. All dogs must be on non-retractable leashes to enter the festival. Free registration and additional information can be found here.

