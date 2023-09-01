Big Orange Takeover: Vols fans cross paths on Broadway before season opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of Tennessee Volunteer fans made their mark on Broadway Friday ahead of their sold-out opening game at Nissan Stadium.

For many, their trip to Nashville was never in doubt, as soon as Tennessee’s opener against Virginia was announced.

“I’m here in Nash-Vegas, why would you not want to watch the game here? As long as the Vols play hard, we’re going to win it all,” Cameron Rogers, said.

Ivan Green and his friends, James Bailey and Greg McKnight, made the trip as part of a longtime tradition. They’ve always bonded around Tennessee football.

“These are my brothers from another mother, I mean, we’ve known each other probably 30 years or more, and we just enjoy it, every opportunity we get to get together,” Bailey said.

Bailey and his friends will be three of the near 70,000 fans expected at Nissan Stadium when the game kicks off at 11 a.m.

“Tennessee has one of the best fanbases in the nation, and we do travel well, we actually love to travel,” Green said. “And quick history note, we were at the national championship together when they won the national championship, so that lets you know we love to support the Vols.”

