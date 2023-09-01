Amber Alert issued for teen girl in Texas

Authorities believe the teen is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Authorities believe the teen is in "grave or immediate danger."
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Dallas police and the Texas Department of Public Safety said Natalie Navarro was last seen Thursday afternoon.

The teen is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 117 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, ripped light blue skinny jeans and black Champion slides.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Dallas police are looking for 21-year-old Yordy Martinez in connection to the abduction.

Martinez is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen driving a gray four-door sedan in the Dallas area.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert is asked to call Dallas police at 214-970-4729.

