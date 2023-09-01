1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a crash that closed Interstate 24 West near Antioch for hours, Metro Nashville Police said.

The one-vehicle crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Thursday between Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Hollow Parkway. Police said the vehicle hit the guard rail on the right side of the road and flipped onto its roof on the shoulder. Other motorists flipped the car upright before emergency responders arrived.

The occupant of the vehicle was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Westbound lanes of I-24 reopened just after 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.