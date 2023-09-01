1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Antioch

The interstate was closed for hours after the crash in the westbound lanes between Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Hollow Parkway.
Interstate 24 West between Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Hollow Parkway was closed for more than four hours after a fatal crash Thursday evening.(TDOT Smartway)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a crash that closed Interstate 24 West near Antioch for hours, Metro Nashville Police said.

The one-vehicle crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Thursday between Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Hollow Parkway. Police said the vehicle hit the guard rail on the right side of the road and flipped onto its roof on the shoulder. Other motorists flipped the car upright before emergency responders arrived.

The occupant of the vehicle was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Westbound lanes of I-24 reopened just after 9:30 p.m.

