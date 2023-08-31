Woman sues Rutherford Co. after deputies allegedly demanded she remove hijab for mugshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is suing Rutherford County after deputies allegedly demanded she remove her hijab for a booking photo and was denied “religious accommodation.”

According to the lawsuit, Sophia Johnston was stopped on Aug. 23 for a broken taillight in Mt. Juliet. Officers arrested her for a misdemeanor charge out of Rutherford Co. for driving on a suspended license in December 2017. According to Johnston, she had no recollection of the charge or that she missed a court date for it.

After she was taken into custody, Johnston had to be booked by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. A female Wilson Co. intake officer asked Johnston to remove her hijab before taking her photo, according to the lawsuit.

Johnston, out of concern her booking photo would be disseminated publicly and viewed by men, in contravention of her religious faith, pleaded with the officer to let her wear her hijab and retake the booking photo while she was wearing her hijab.

The intake officer agreed to let Johnston keep her hijab on and promised to use the latter photo as her official booking photo instead, according to the suit.

Once she was booked by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston was taken to Rutherford County where she had to be booked again.

While she was being booked, there were five men present, according to the lawsuit. Once again, Johnston was required to take a booking photo and was asked to remove her hijab.

Johnston protested that she couldn’t do so because of men around. She asked to be able to wear her hijab due to her religious faith.

In response to her request, Kaitlynn Laird, Johnston’s intake officer, contacted a superior to ask about Johnston’s request, according to the suit.

According to the lawsuit, Laird reported to Britt Reed who denied Johnston’s request and required her to be photographed without her hijab.

When Johnston allegedly continued to protest, Laird reportedly told Johnston she’d remain in jail unless she removed her hijab and agreed to take her booking photo without it, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, after being pressured, Johnston removed her hijab and took her booking photo without it.

WSMV4 reached out to Rutherford County for comment on the lawsuit and has yet to hear back.

Johnston has a court date set for Sept. 25. in Rutherford Co.

Read the full lawsuit below:

