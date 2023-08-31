Tennessee Marine killed during live-fire training event to return home

Whaley is expected to be welcomed home by fellow military personnel on Thursday.
Joseph Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Joseph Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – The remains of Lance Corporal Joseph Whaley, killed during a live-fire training event at a Marine Corps based in California, will be returned home to Maury County Thursday ahead of his funeral services.

Whaley, 20, was killed on Aug. 17 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

Whaley was assigned as a student to the School of Infantry-West aboard Camp Pendleton. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing, Maj. Joshua J. Pena wrote in an email.

Whaley graduated from Columbia Central High School in 2022. Whaley is described as an outdoorsman at heart who “fearlessly embraced challenges and obstacles, inspiring all around him to follow his lead,” according to his obituary.

Previous Coverage:
Tennessee Marine killed during live-fire training event in California

“His passion for conquering difficulties while uplifting others was a testament to his indomitable spirit. His love for football not only showcased his skills on the field but also his ability to foster connections and inspire his teammates and classmates,” the obituary said. “Joey’s dedication extended to the Columbia Central High School ROTC, where he served diligently. Yet, one of his most remarkable qualities was his quiet yet impactful support for those in need. His selflessness knew no bounds, and though we knew he was helping others, we now realize the vast extent of his service.”

Whaley is expected to be welcomed home by fellow military personnel on Thursday.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Whaley’s burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps.

Heritage Funeral Home is helping his family with arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A teacher at LEAD Cameron was robbed and locked in a gym closet early Tuesday morning.
Nashville teacher robbed, locked in closet, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Report: Tennessee city ranks among dirtiest in America
A man was shot and killed at a Valvoline service station after a dispute over using an air...
No charges applied in deadly shooting at Antioch auto shop
1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station

Latest News

Teen wanted for shooting death of 16-year-old on July 4 arrested, police say
Teen wanted for shooting death of 16-year-old on July 4 arrested, police say
Rendering of Aventuur's Perth Surf Park development
Developer eyeing Nashville for surfing lagoon, retail destination
Detectives piece together a double murder scene in January.
2nd of 3 brothers arrested for double murder at Nashville baseball field, police say
24-year-old Chadwick Wells was taken into custody on 15th Avenue North on Wednesday night.
Arrest made in January double murder in North Nashville