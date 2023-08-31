Teen wanted for shooting death of 16-year-old on July 4 arrested, police say

Police say Jaylin Brown was wanted for the July 4 murder of 16-year-old Etabo Malanda at an East Nashville apartment complex.
Teen wanted for shooting death of 16-year-old on July 4 arrested, police say
Teen wanted for shooting death of 16-year-old on July 4 arrested, police say(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old wanted for murder was arrested on Thursday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say Jaylin Brown was wanted for the July 4 murder of 16-year-old Etabo Malanda at an East Nashville apartment complex.

Previous Coverage:
Two suspects identified in July 4 murder at Nashville apartment complex
Teen killed, multiple guns recovered at East Nashville apartment

Officers stopped a stolen vehicle near the James Cayce neighborhood that was stolen from Brentwood Trace house prior. Brown, who was the driver, was apprehended following a short foot chase, police say.

MNPD says Brown is one of two suspects charged with the fatal shooting; 21-year-old Raceme L. Crutcher remains at large and faces a charge of criminal homicide. Surveillance video, witness accounts and information provided by community members led to the identification of Crutcher and Brown as suspects.

“Anyone with information on Crutcher’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

Brown was booked on charges of homicide and juvenile handgun possession along with vehicle theft and evading arrest in juvenile court.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A teacher at LEAD Cameron was robbed and locked in a gym closet early Tuesday morning.
Nashville teacher robbed, locked in closet, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Report: Tennessee city ranks among dirtiest in America
A man was shot and killed at a Valvoline service station after a dispute over using an air...
No charges applied in deadly shooting at Antioch auto shop
1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station

Latest News

Rendering of Aventuur's Perth Surf Park development
Developer eyeing Nashville for surfing lagoon, retail destination
Joseph Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Tennessee Marine killed during live-fire training event to return home
Detectives piece together a double murder scene in January.
2nd of 3 brothers arrested for double murder at Nashville baseball field, police say
24-year-old Chadwick Wells was taken into custody on 15th Avenue North on Wednesday night.
Arrest made in January double murder in North Nashville