Teen wanted for shooting death of 16-year-old on July 4 arrested, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old wanted for murder was arrested on Thursday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say Jaylin Brown was wanted for the July 4 murder of 16-year-old Etabo Malanda at an East Nashville apartment complex.

Officers stopped a stolen vehicle near the James Cayce neighborhood that was stolen from Brentwood Trace house prior. Brown, who was the driver, was apprehended following a short foot chase, police say.

MNPD says Brown is one of two suspects charged with the fatal shooting; 21-year-old Raceme L. Crutcher remains at large and faces a charge of criminal homicide. Surveillance video, witness accounts and information provided by community members led to the identification of Crutcher and Brown as suspects.

“Anyone with information on Crutcher’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

Brown was booked on charges of homicide and juvenile handgun possession along with vehicle theft and evading arrest in juvenile court.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.