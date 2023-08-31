From teacher pay to handling Nashville’s growth, mayoral candidates square off ahead of runoff election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Councilman Freddie O’Connell will face off in September against executive Alice Rolli in the runoff election for Nashville’s next mayor.

On Wednesday, the two mayoral candidates sat down in the WSMV4 studio to discuss their plans for the city if elected.

Each candidate received 90 seconds to answer the posed question, their opponent was given 30 seconds to rebuttal, and another 30 seconds was given to the candidate who was first given the question, allowing them time to respond to their opponent’s comments.

Here’s what each candidate had to say:

What will you do to support Metro Nashville Public Schools?

O’Connell said one of the things he has accomplished is creating an environment that has allowed for the best-paid teachers in Tennessee. He also said he was part of a council-led effort that led to a pay increase for teacher support staff, an increase O’Connell said was “overdue.”

“These are the folks that support our teachers and relieve some of the burden of teaching,” O’Connell said during the candidate roundtable. “We know that teachers are asked to do a lot of things, so I think getting to a competitive pay scale is really important, and making sure that we’re showing them the support with support staff [is] also critically important.”

Rolli said first and foremost, she wants to ensure School Resource Officers (SROs) are available at every Metro Nashville Public School.

“We have to make sure that our teachers and our kids are safe,” Rolli said. “And that means accepting the state money that we have rejected to make sure that we have an SRO in every school so that teachers can also have a safe place to work.”

O’Connell added that his campaign has been endorsed by Metro school teachers, as well as by the entire school board.

“I think this speaks to the level of confidence that our parents, teachers, families, and certainly, first and foremost, our students will have in my role as mayor,” O’Connell said.

How do you plan on handling growth in Nashville?

Rolli said she believes the city should be managed by a strong person who can give direction and “hold folks accountable.”

“Nashville has grown a lot,” Rolli said. “I think we need to bring an entrepreneurial approach to how we manage our city and how we get departments to spend less time telling citizens to go somewhere else and starting to say the buck stops here.”

She said she plans to look at performance management metrics and hear out community members who are frustrated by early morning and late night construction, or sidewalk inaccessibility.

“We’ve got to make sure that livability while the city grows is part of the conversation,” Rolli said.

O’Connell said that since being on Metro Council, he has led regulatory efforts to keep sidewalks open and to limit noise and light pollution.

“Now it’s time for the mayor’s office to use the enforcement capacity we’ve built over the past few years,” O’Connell said.

What is your plan for improving public transportation?

O’Connell said that he has a “comprehensive transportation plan” that will “offer opportunities to invest in traffic management.”

“We’ve got a great three-year work plan based on that, that will help us elevate the role of community transit centers like the one we just implemented at Hillsboro High School in Green Hills, and the one that’s under construction right now on Clarksville Pike in North Nashville,” O’Connell said. “We hope to join those with ones in southeast Nashville and one in East Nashville. Once we start having crosstown capacity and something that supports our healthcare and hospitality sectors, as well as other parts of the economy, we’ll move toward a frequent transit network.

Rolli said that while the city has increased bus capacity and built neighborhood transit centers, that the city needs to be mindful of taxpayers.

“Davidson County taxpayers are paying about $40 subsidizing every single ride that we’ve got,” Rolli said. “So we’ve got to be smart and say, ‘how can we meet that place where ridership is moving, and also are our tax dollars?’”

Rolli said public transit should be approached in a regional way.

“Right now our neighboring counties are growing much faster than Davidson County, that’s putting pressure on us,” Rolli said. “So it’s being collaborative working with our regional neighbors, taking the $750 million, that our region has been allocated from the state and getting smart about deploying those dollars and getting people moving.”

How do you get people excited about using public transportation?

O’Connell said one of the best things is the program “WeGo Ride.”

“It is where employers or major institutions actually pay fares in advance,” O’Connell said. “So you just hop on with an employer ID or university ID. We just got this off the ground at our four major historically Black colleges and universities and other colleges and universities do it.”

O’Connell said the state of Tennessee, Metro, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center are the largest transit trip generators in the region.

Rolli addressed the issue of parking downtown and how public transit alleviates that.

“It’s a pocketbook issue,” Rolli said. “Now the downtown core no longer has parking minimums. That means if you think it’s hard to park now, it’s going to be more expensive to park and it’s going to be harder to get in and out.”

Rolli said that the city needs to have a place to collect cars to take people from Hendersonville to downtown or from the county line to downtown. She also suggested having venues give an incentive when people do use the bus.

How do you think we should be addressing crime in Nashville?

O’Connell said that one of the important ways the city addresses crime is by financially supporting the Metro Nashville Police Department with pay increases, as well as improvements to facilities and equipment.

“As we know there have been increasingly dangerous conditions,” O’Connell said. “We have gone to great lengths to support the heroism they’ve demonstrated after the 2nd Avenue bombing and the Covenant School shooting where we are making headlines for the way our law enforcement make us proud.”

In addition to policing, O’Connell said the city has created an office of community safety that looks at group violence intervention.

“Looking at models like we’ve deployed in Napier, which where we have watched violent crime rates drop after we’ve introduced this model called ‘The Village,’” O’Connell said.

O’Connell added that it’s important to extend the mental health capacity as well.

What plans do you have to make Nashville more affordable for homeowners?

O’Connell believes that property taxes are a complex issue.

“I feel like it’s inappropriate to have a discussion about taxes without knowing what the needs for investment are,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell said that every year the city has a budget and financial meeting to discuss which areas need investment.

Rolli said that she doesn’t believe we need to raise taxes.

“I’ve taken the position that we’ve made our city less affordable by raising property taxes on longtime residents,” Rolli said. “Our taxes are up 70%...for people who live here.”

O’Connell rebutted Rolli’s statement by saying that without the property tax rate increase a few years ago, none of the investments made at the community level, such as New James Lawson High School, the Goodlettsville Elementary School, a new police precinct in southeast Nashville.

How do you plan to address to address homelessness in Nashville?

Rolli said that the city needs to continue with the $50 million that’s been allocated to help increase permanent supportive housing for the homeless.

“We’ve also got to look at all of the encampments that we see around the county and be smart about how we’re approaching them,” Rolli said. “We don’t want to remove someone if we don’t have somewhere to put them, but we also can’t look the other way when crimes are happening.”

Rolli said that if there are predators coming in there, if there are people causing crime, and if there are drug deals happening, police need to take the necessary measures to keep the entire community safe.

“We need to continue wraparound services, and we need to learn from and look at some of our other cities that are doing this,” Rolli said.

O’Connell said one of the things he is excited about having done over the past few years was creating the office of homeless service.

“Mayor Cooper left us with the largest investment we’ve seen in one-time federal money, $50 million, that we’re going to deploy strategically,” O’Connell said. “Now we need to align it to the best data we’ve ever had on our homeless population and a strategic community plan that is being refreshed right now.”

Rolli said in response to O’Connell that his vote against putting up a fence to keep neighbors safe in a homeless situation was probably unwise.

“It makes it harder on neighbors when they feel that they are being left on the frontlines to deal with this really large challenge,” Rolli said.

For the full conversation and more information on each candidate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.