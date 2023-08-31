Student expelled after bringing gun to high school football game

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A student has been expelled from Humphreys County School District after authorities say he took a gun to a Camden Central High School and Waverly Central football game on Aug. 18.

Authorities said the student started bragging about having a gun and got into an argument with another 14-year-old. The student allegedly hit the other 14-year-old, who grabbed a Camden school resource officer to report the gun.

The boy was taken into custody, but jurisdiction was handed over to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office. The incident led to the student, who had had prior issues, being expelled.

