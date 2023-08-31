‘Purge pushback’: Fisk University students protest new payment policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Fisk University students protested against a new payment policy Thursday that could expel some of their classmates.

According to emails sent to Fisk students, anyone who owes more than $1,500 needs to pay off their account or start a payment plan by September 8, or they will have their enrollment dropped.

The deadline was extended from Aug. 23, after initial pushback from students. If payments aren’t made or planned by next Friday, those students must move out of their dorms by October 10, one email read.

Students like Armond Harvey say they received little notice about the new policy.

“Short notice, bad communication, we just don’t think this is fair,” Harvey said. “Students don’t always have the financial ability to set up a payment plan or get the money in a certain amount of time, and them trying to force this on the entire student body, it just doesn’t sit right with all of us.”

AJ Macon, from Michigan, said they were purged from classes last week but allowed to resume class after a town hall with the Fisk administration. Macon says hundreds of their classmates are at risk of being expelled because of the policy change.

“Me being kicked out of university housing is not just a simple thing I can fix,” Macon said. “A school without its students is nothing, this institution without its students is just a couple of brick buildings with empty desks with windows and that’s all they have.”

WSMV4 called and emailed Fisk University representatives, but did not receive a response Thursday.

An email from the school to students, dated December 9, read, in part: “Over the past several years we have provided flexibility with our payment policy to accommodate the needs of our students. In doing so, students’ balances have unfortunately continued to increase, presenting significant challenges for the University to provide the basic services you require and deserve as students.”

Harvey and his fellow classmates argue they could have received more notice about the policy change and the repercussions. They are asking for grace, and for the course purge to be delayed until November.

“We want to let the administration and especially the university know, you can’t just treat your student body any kind of way,” Harvey said. “There’s only so much any person can take and as far as a student collective goes, I believe we’ve reached our limit.”

Protest organizers have started an online petition to try and delay the course purge. You can read the petition, and the students’ calls for action here.

