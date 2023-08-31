Police working to ID man hit, killed after allegedly running into traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are attempting to identify a man who was hit and killed after allegedly running into traffic on Wednesday night.

Police say the man darted into traffic on S. Church Street around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

MPD said multiple calls were made about a man who was jumping in front of vehicles. He was eventually struck by a Ford F150 near the 2900 block of S. Church St. in the middle lane.

The man was wearing dark clothing and shoes, likely making it hard for cars to see him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“John Doe is described as a white man with graying hair, who appears to be between 50 and 60 years old, 5′8″ tall and weighing around 180 lbs,” police said.

Investigators are working with Murfreesboro Police’s Outreach Support Team to identify him.

