Police working to ID man hit, killed after allegedly running into traffic

Investigators are working with Murfreesboro Police’s Outreach Support Team to attempt to identify him.
Police working to ID man hit, killed after running into traffic
Police working to ID man hit, killed after running into traffic(Murfreesboro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are attempting to identify a man who was hit and killed after allegedly running into traffic on Wednesday night.

Police say the man darted into traffic on S. Church Street around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

MPD said multiple calls were made about a man who was jumping in front of vehicles. He was eventually struck by a Ford F150 near the 2900 block of S. Church St. in the middle lane.

The man was wearing dark clothing and shoes, likely making it hard for cars to see him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“John Doe is described as a white man with graying hair, who appears to be between 50 and 60 years old, 5′8″ tall and weighing around 180 lbs,” police said.

Investigators are working with Murfreesboro Police’s Outreach Support Team to identify him.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A teacher at LEAD Cameron was robbed and locked in a gym closet early Tuesday morning.
Nashville teacher robbed, locked in closet, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Report: Tennessee city ranks among dirtiest in America
A man was shot and killed at a Valvoline service station after a dispute over using an air...
No charges applied in deadly shooting at Antioch auto shop
1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station

Latest News

Joseph Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Tennessee Marine killed during live-fire training event to return home
Detectives piece together a double murder scene in January.
2nd of 3 brothers arrested for double murder at Nashville baseball field, police say
24-year-old Chadwick Wells was taken into custody on 15th Avenue North on Wednesday night.
Arrest made in January double murder in North Nashville
Camden Central High School
Student expelled after bringing gun to high school football game