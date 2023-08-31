Police investigation preventing student drop offs in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police investigation in Murfreesboro will keep some Rutherford County schools from dropping off students Thursday afternoon.

A police situation off campus will keep Rutherford County Schools, specifically the Blackman schools, from dropping off students the following streets: Lone Wolf, Blue Moon, Sitting Bull, Shaman Crossing and Wolves Den.

“If you have a child who rides a bus home to this area, those students will be held at the schools until parents can pick them up,” school spokesman James Evan said. “The middle and high schools have not dismissed yet, but those students will be held as well. Again, this only affects students who live along those streets that we listed, and the police situation does not involve our campuses. We are sending this message to keep parents informed.

A message to all Blackman parents is underway.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR BLACKMAN PARENTS: pic.twitter.com/3iSy3W9n1q — RC Schools (@rucoschools) August 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.