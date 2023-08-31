Police detain man for threatening two men with a gun in July

The man pulled a gun during an exchange of paperwork for a recently purchased vehicle.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in custody following an incident in July where he allegedly pulled a gun on two men during a meetup in Northwest Nashville.

According to the arrest report, two men drove to meet 27-year-old Noe Alberto Euceda-Mondragon on Friday, July 14, to give him documents related to a vehicle they had sold.

The two men drove to 1491 Old Hickory Blvd. and met with Euceda-Mondragon, who was there with another person, the report states. They were showing him a paper and explaining how it was all he needed to register the vehicle when Euceda-Mondragon’s acquaintance told him to “get the gun.” Euceda-Mondragon obeyed and retrieved a handgun with a silver slide from their car. He began walking toward the two men in the vehicle, pointing the gun at them.

The officer’s report said the two men immediately drove away as Euceda-Mondragon appeared to be pulling the gun’s slide, chambering a bullet as if to fire. The men told police they thought they heard gunshots as they drove away, but neither of them was hit, nor was their vehicle.

Parking lot security footage supported the men’s account and Euceda-Mondragon was arrested after a photo lineup. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody on a $50,000 bond. Euceda-Mondragon is not eligible for release, pending an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

