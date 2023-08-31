No charges applied in deadly shooting at Antioch auto shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating self-defense claims after a man was shot dead at an oil change service station in Antioch late Wednesday night.

According to MNPD, a 33-year-old man drove to the Valvoline Instant Oil Change station at 1109 Bell Road around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday and asked that someone help him put air in one of the tires of his Chrysler 300. When no one assisted him, he began using the air compressor hose to fill the tire himself.

One of the employees, 22-year-old Terence Smith, then told the man he was not allowed to do that and took the hose away from him, police said. The two began arguing, prompting the manager, 32-year-old Brooklyn Key to instruct the man to leave. The man then punched Smith in the face, who then pushed him and a fight ensued.

Police said that Key retrieved a pistol from his vehicle in the parking lot and returned to the men fighting. The employee Smith pushed the man into the driver’s seat of his Chrysler 300 and was walking away when the man grabbed a gun from inside the Chrysler and started firing. Smith was hit in the arm and the hip.

Upon seeing this, Key fired one shot at the man, striking him in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

MNPd reported the man’s gun was taken from the scene by an unidentified man after the shooting.

The self-defense claims are being investigated and no charges have been filed.

