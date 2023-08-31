Metro Nashville Police searching for a man connected to a string of burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are working to identify a man they believe is responsible for multiple burglaries over the past few weeks, three of which were from the same Nashville church.

The Metro Nashville Police investigation reveals a man seen on surveillance video inside of Greater Mt. Zion Church on Trimble Street taking money from the offering plates on three different occasions, June 19, June 30 and July 1.

“I feel like doing it at a church is just awful,” said a man who lives in the neighborhood.

On July 2, police said the same man broke into Felice Family Pizzeria, located in a building currently up for sale on Lafayette Street. They said the burglar got away with money from a cash register.

WSMV4 spoke with people who live in the area off-camera about the burglaries.

“I think the problem is lack of police presence. There used to be a good one,” said a man who lives in the neighborhood.

The man told WSMV4 he’s concerned about the safety concerns and the need for more patrols in this neighborhood.

“I don’t feel safe in my community. I don’t feel safe for my child. It makes me feel like people are too free around this area, and they know it, they know they can get away with it,” said the man who did not want to be identified.

Anyone recognizing the burglar from the photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

