Mayoral candidates discuss plans for city ahead of Nashville’s runoff election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Councilman Freddie O’Connell will face off in September against executive Alice Rolli in the runoff election for Nashville’s next mayor.

On Wednesday, the two mayoral candidates sat down in the WSMV4 studio to discuss their plans for the city if elected.

Each candidate received 90 seconds to answer the posed question, their opponent was given 30 seconds to rebuttal, and another 30 seconds was given to the candidate who was first given the question, allowing them time to respond to their opponent’s comments.

Here’s what each candidate had to say:

What will you do to support Metro Nashville Public Schools?

O’Connell said one of the things he has accomplished is creating an environment that has allowed for the best-paid teachers in Tennessee. He also said he was part of a council-led effort that led to a pay increase for teacher support staff, an increase O’Connell said was “overdue.”

“These are the folks that support our teachers and relieve some of the burden of teaching,” O’Connell said during the candidate roundtable. “We know that teachers are asked to do a lot of things, so I think getting to a competitive pay scale is really important, and making sure that we’re showing them the support with support staff [is] also critically important.”

Rolli said first and foremost, she wants to ensure School Resource Officers (SROs) are available at every Metro Nashville Public School.

“We have to make sure that our teachers and our kids are safe,” Rolli said. “And that means accepting the state money that we have rejected to make sure that we have an SRO in every school so that teachers can also have a safe place to work.”

O’Connell added that his campaign has been endorsed by Metro school teachers, as well as by the entire school board.

“I think this speaks to the level of confidence that our parents, teachers, families, and certainly, first and foremost, our students will have in my role as mayor,” O’Connell said.

How do you plan on handling growth in Nashville?

Rolli said she believes the city should be managed by a strong person who can give direction and “hold folks accountable.”

“Nashville has grown a lot,” Rolli said. “I think we need to bring an entrepreneurial approach to how we manage our city and how we get departments to spend less time telling citizens to go somewhere else and starting to say the buck stops here.”

She said she plans to look at performance management metrics and hear out community members who are frustrated by early morning and late night construction, or sidewalk inaccessibility.

“We’ve got to make sure that livability while the city grows is part of the conversation,” Rolli said.

O’Connell said that since being on Metro Council, he has led regulatory efforts to keep sidewalks open and to limit noise and light pollution.

“Now it’s time for the mayor’s office to use the enforcement capacity we’ve built over the past few years,” O’Connell said.

For the full conversation and more information on each candidate, click here.

