Man charged with stealing more than $65k in tools from job site

The tools were reported stolen from the construction site of the new Donelson Library.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for taking tools from a construction site in Hermitage on separate occasions earlier this month.

According to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers were called to 2714 Old Lebanon Road on Monday, Aug. 7, after three construction companies reported tools missing from the job site. The location is the future site of the Donelson Library.

Messer Construction, Icon Mechanical, and SES Group each reported tools and equipment were taken from the location, the report states.

Upon review of security footage of the site, officers observed a van with very distinct damage and plexiglass windows pull up to the location with a black trailer with red wheels around 1 a.m. on Aug. 6, then again at the same time on Aug. 7. The video showed 31-year-old Anthony Raymer and another person loading tools from the site into the trailer.

Raymer was discovered wearing the same clothes he wore during the theft and attempting to pawn a magnet drill that was reported stolen from the site, according to the report. He returned again on August 11 and August 14 to pawn more stolen tools, one of which had the contractor’s name written on it. Other stolen items were found posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

MNPD arrested Raymer on Aug. 15 in connection to a commercial burglary in 2022. He was driving the same distinct van and black trailer with red wheels from the construction site thefts. Raymer admitted to being at the site of the new library construction but claimed it was during the day to sell tools to the contractors.

With video evidence tying Raymer to the thefts, he was arrested and charged with felony theft over $60,000. He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

