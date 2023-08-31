Man arrested for grabbing gun after fight at youth basketball game

The report said the man went to his vehicle with his son to retrieve the gun after he was thrown out of the game.
Metro Nashville Police arrested the man for threatening the other person with a gun during a youth basketball game in July.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man for threatening another person with a gun during a youth basketball game in July.

According to the arrest report, 34-year-old Eric Shields was involved in a physical fight during a basketball game on Saturday, July 29, and he was escorted from the facility by staff after the fight was broken up.

Shields then went to his vehicle with his son and grabbed a black handgun, the report states. He unholstered the gun and walked toward the man he fought with earlier. The man was standing outside of the facility with children and other people around him.

The man told police that Shields said he was going to shoot him as he walked toward him, according to the report.

Shields was convinced by another person to change his mind and return to his vehicle.

MNPD officers arrested Shields on Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

