Man arrested for grabbing gun after fight at youth basketball game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man for threatening another person with a gun during a youth basketball game in July.

According to the arrest report, 34-year-old Eric Shields was involved in a physical fight during a basketball game on Saturday, July 29, and he was escorted from the facility by staff after the fight was broken up.

Shields then went to his vehicle with his son and grabbed a black handgun, the report states. He unholstered the gun and walked toward the man he fought with earlier. The man was standing outside of the facility with children and other people around him.

The man told police that Shields said he was going to shoot him as he walked toward him, according to the report.

Shields was convinced by another person to change his mind and return to his vehicle.

MNPD officers arrested Shields on Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.