Gov. Beshear dedicates 100th Tornado Relief Fund home

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be dedicating the 100th home funded by the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Governor Beshear will present the keys to the homeowner on Thursday, at 4 p.m. at 414 Mercy Drive. He will be joined by Stephen Boyken, a local pastor and founder of The Hope Initiative, Stephen Boyken.

Roughly two years ago, Beshear created the Team Western Tornado Relief Fund to help those who are impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather on Dec. 10, 2021.

So far, $52.3 million has been raised from more than 150,000 individuals and organizations from all over the world.

The funds have been allocated in the following ways:

$810,000 in Funeral expenses

More than $9.6 million in assistance to insured and uninsured homeowners and renters

More than $4 million in assistance to local farmers

More than $10 million in $1,000 to survivors

More than $18.6 million to help build and repair 300 homes through the help of the following: Homes and Hope for Kentucky Habitat for Humanity The Mayfield-Graves Fuller Center for Housing Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders The Hope Initiative Mayfield Graves Long-Term Recovery Group

More than $8.4 million pledged for people with unmet needs and life essentials.

To donate, click here.

