Fisk University students to hold protest

Some things Fisk students demand are campus safety and quality room and board.
Fisk University
Fisk University(Photo submitted)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at Fisk University will have a sit-in protest Thursday due to what they believe is unjust treatment from Fisk University.

The protest will be held at the Cravath Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students are demanding the following:

— Delay of course purge until Nov. 1

— More transparent and efficient communication between the University admin, staff, students and parents/guardians

— Quality room and board

— Comprehensive campus safety and security

The students have also asked the university for no legal, academic, or disciplinary retaliation for protesting and petitioning. They also want answers on when and how the concerns will be addressed.

