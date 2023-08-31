First Alert Forecast: Hotter weather returns soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Weather will stay beautiful today, but humidity will inch upward tomorrow.

TODAY & TONIGHT:

Gorgeous weather will continue through today, into tonight. Humidity will remain very low. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll have start temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Friday will bring a little more mugginess and the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Although it’s a low rain chance -- 20% -- a few of you will get some rain. Count on highs in the mid-upper 80s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all look great for summertime outdoor fun. Pools and lakes will have plenty of people enjoying the sunshine, moderate humidity, and dry weather. Our rain chance through the weekend will be just 10%.

It'll be a bright, hot holiday weekend in Nashville. (WSMV)

TUESDAY & BEYOND:

Very hot weather is likely on Tuesday.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible on Wednesday.

A few more showers and storms are expected on Thursday of next week as a cold front tries to slide down through the Mid-State.

