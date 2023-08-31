First Alert Forecast: Heating up for Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a nice heat break, warmer and more humid air will take over tomorrow and for the rest of the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT:

This evening clear sky and pleasant with low humidity.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Friday will bring a little more mugginess and the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Although it’s a low rain chance -- 20% -- a few of you will get some rain. Count on highs in the mid-upper 80s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all look great for summertime outdoor fun. Pools and lakes will have plenty of people enjoying the sunshine, moderate humidity, and dry weather. Our rain chance through the weekend will be just 10%. The highs will be near 90 to the mid 90s.

It'll be a bright, hot holiday weekend in Nashville. (WSMV)

TUESDAY & BEYOND:

Very hot weather is likely on Tuesday.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible on Wednesday.

A few more showers and storms are expected on Thursday of next week as a cold front tries to slide down through the Mid-State.

Each day the highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

