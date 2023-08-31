First Alert Forecast: Heat returns for the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A calm and comfortable Thursday is what’s in store for the Mid State again today with highs in the lower to mid-80s with low humidity once again for the day.

It’s looking mostly sunny with just a few afternoon clouds. Tonight will be cool again with some spots falling into the 50s overnight.

Friday looks warmer and slightly more humid, with temperatures in the upper 80s for the afternoon. Some more cloud cover will mix in during the afternoon, but the day stays dry.

WEEKEND & EARLY NEXT WEEK

The weekend is still in great shape with plenty of sun for Saturday and Sunday along with the return of the heat and humidity with highs back near and into the 90s.

Heat will continue to build in on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be slightly less hot and humid with temperatures in the lower 90s. The dry pattern continues through the middle of the week.

