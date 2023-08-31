Eye drop recall expands over contamination concerns

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - A brand of eye drops is expanding its recall due to contamination concerns following analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bacteria and fungus were found in Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products.

The recall is for the 5% and 15% eye drop solutions, mist 15% solution and organic castor oil eye drops.

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.

If you have experienced any problems, call your doctor.

Only two cases of adverse effects have been reported so far.

