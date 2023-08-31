Developer eyeing Nashville for surfing lagoon, retail destination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – This summer has been hot as ever in Nashville but a way for Nashvillians and the city’s tourists to cool down could be on the way.

Global developer Aventuur announced this week its plans to roll out mixed-use surf, leisure and wellbeing destinations across North America, including Nashville.

Aventuur said it has secured exclusive rights to wavegarden technology in nine North American Metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Nashville, Phoenix and Los Gabos, with future projects planned in Los Angeles and New York.

The development would be anchored by a 5.5-acre surfing lagoon and could include retail space, fitness studios, training centers, offices and more. Aventuur said its expansion comes as the demand for outdoor recreation climbs.

Aventuur’s goal is to provide communities access to “uncrowded waves” and “world-class surf coaching.”

It’s unknown if or when the development will break ground.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.