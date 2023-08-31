Dad accused of pulling gun during fight at youth basketball game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A father is accused of pulling out a gun during a fight at a youth basketball game in Nashville, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say Eric B. Shields Jr. threatened to open fire after pulling out a gun during the fight.

Police say staff at Vine Hill Community Center staff were able to break up the original fight that broke out and even forced one of the men involved, Shields Jr., to leave. However, according to the affidavit, he went out to his car, grabbed a gun, and began pointing it at another man in the parking lot.

The victim told police that Shields Jr. threatened him by saying, “I’mma shoot this *******!”

A witness was able to intervene and stop the fight before shots were fired, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.