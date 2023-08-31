2nd of 3 brothers arrested for double murder at Nashville baseball field, police say

Police say 24-year-old Chadwick Wells was taken into custody on 15th Avenue North on four outstanding warrants for the January murders of two teenagers.
Detectives piece together a double murder scene in January.
Detectives piece together a double murder scene in January.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted for two murders was arrested in Nashville Wednesday night with the help of SWAT officers, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Michael Adams, 19, was found dead in a yard on Salem Mason Drive; Cordarion Hall, 14, was found nearby on a baseball field in Nashville. Hall later died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police say Chadwick Wells is one of three brothers indicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder. In mid-July, MNPD arrested Deshawn Wells.

The third brother, Keondre Wells, 21, remains at large.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

