2nd of 3 brothers arrested for double murder at Nashville baseball field, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted for two murders was arrested in Nashville Wednesday night with the help of SWAT officers, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Chadwick Wells was taken into custody on 15th Avenue North on four outstanding warrants for the January murders of two teenagers.

Michael Adams, 19, was found dead in a yard on Salem Mason Drive; Cordarion Hall, 14, was found nearby on a baseball field in Nashville. Hall later died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police say Chadwick Wells is one of three brothers indicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder. In mid-July, MNPD arrested Deshawn Wells.

The third brother, Keondre Wells, 21, remains at large.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

