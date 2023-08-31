1 person injured in shootout during chase in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured after a chase and shootout between two cars on Wednesday night, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said the two cars were chasing each other and shooting at each other. The chase ended in a crash near 338 Ewing Drive at around 8:45 p.m.

One victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center. Police at the scene were not sure if the victim was shot or sustained an injury in the crash.

