1 person injured in shootout during chase in North Nashville

Police said two cars were chasing and shooting at each other before crashing on Ewing Drive.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting on Ewing Drive on Wednesday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured after a chase and shootout between two cars on Wednesday night, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said the two cars were chasing each other and shooting at each other. The chase ended in a crash near 338 Ewing Drive at around 8:45 p.m.

One victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center. Police at the scene were not sure if the victim was shot or sustained an injury in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

