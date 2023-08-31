1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Antioch business
Police said the shooting happened at a oil change business just before 5 p.m.
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting at an oil change business in Antioch, Metro Nashville Police said Wednesday.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Valvoline Instant Oil Change at 1109 Bell Road. Police said one person died at the scene and another person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they are talking to persons of interest in the case, though they are not necessarily suspects in the shooting.
