1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Antioch business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting at an oil change business in Antioch, Metro Nashville Police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Valvoline Instant Oil Change at 1109 Bell Road. Police said one person died at the scene and another person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are talking to persons of interest in the case, though they are not necessarily suspects in the shooting.

