Who made the Titans initial 53-man roster?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In less than two weeks, the Tennessee Titans 2023-24 NFL campaign will kick off against the New Orleans Saints and Music City’s franchise has released its initial 53-man roster.

The Titans had a busy Tuesday as they added a highly-touted and nearly 40-year-old kicker, Nick Folk, in a trade with the New England Patriots.

Here’s a look at who will be on the field for the Titans to begin the season:

Quarterbacks: Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Will Levis.

Running backs: Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Julius Chesnut.

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Colton Dowell, Kearis Jackson.

Tight ends: Chig Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco, Josh Whyle.

Centers: Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Xavier Newman.

Guards: Daniel Brunskill, Dillon Radunz, Peter Skoronski.

Tackles: Andre Dillard, Chris Hubbard, Justin Murray, Jaelyn Duncan.

Defensive linemen: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Jayden Peevy.

Linebackers: ILB Azeez Al-Shaair, OLB Harold Landry III, OLB Rashad Weaver, OLB Arden Key, ILB Jack Gibbens, ILB Luke Gifford, ILB Monty Rice, OLB Caleb Murphy, ILB Otis Reese IV.

Cornerbacks: Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tre Avery, Anthony Kendall.

Safeties: Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Matthew Jackson.

Long snapper: Morgan Cox.

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse.

Kicker: Nick Folk.

