Who made the Titans initial 53-man roster?

The Titans had a busy Tuesday as they added a highly-touted and nearly 40-year-old kicker, Nick Folk, in a trade with the New England Patriots.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Houston Texans defenders as he runs...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Houston Texans defenders as he runs 29 yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In less than two weeks, the Tennessee Titans 2023-24 NFL campaign will kick off against the New Orleans Saints and Music City’s franchise has released its initial 53-man roster.

Here’s a look at who will be on the field for the Titans to begin the season:

  • Quarterbacks: Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Will Levis.
  • Running backs: Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Julius Chesnut.
  • Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Colton Dowell, Kearis Jackson.
  • Tight ends: Chig Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco, Josh Whyle.
  • Centers: Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Xavier Newman.
  • Guards: Daniel Brunskill, Dillon Radunz, Peter Skoronski.
  • Tackles: Andre Dillard, Chris Hubbard, Justin Murray, Jaelyn Duncan.
  • Defensive linemen: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Jayden Peevy.
  • Linebackers: ILB Azeez Al-Shaair, OLB Harold Landry III, OLB Rashad Weaver, OLB Arden Key, ILB Jack Gibbens, ILB Luke Gifford, ILB Monty Rice, OLB Caleb Murphy, ILB Otis Reese IV.
  • Cornerbacks: Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tre Avery, Anthony Kendall.
  • Safeties: Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Matthew Jackson.
  • Long snapper: Morgan Cox.
  • Punter: Ryan Stonehouse.
  • Kicker: Nick Folk.

