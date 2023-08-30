Who made the Titans initial 53-man roster?
The Titans had a busy Tuesday as they added a highly-touted and nearly 40-year-old kicker, Nick Folk, in a trade with the New England Patriots.
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In less than two weeks, the Tennessee Titans 2023-24 NFL campaign will kick off against the New Orleans Saints and Music City’s franchise has released its initial 53-man roster.
Here’s a look at who will be on the field for the Titans to begin the season:
- Quarterbacks: Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Will Levis.
- Running backs: Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Julius Chesnut.
- Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Colton Dowell, Kearis Jackson.
- Tight ends: Chig Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco, Josh Whyle.
- Centers: Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Xavier Newman.
- Guards: Daniel Brunskill, Dillon Radunz, Peter Skoronski.
- Tackles: Andre Dillard, Chris Hubbard, Justin Murray, Jaelyn Duncan.
- Defensive linemen: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Jayden Peevy.
- Linebackers: ILB Azeez Al-Shaair, OLB Harold Landry III, OLB Rashad Weaver, OLB Arden Key, ILB Jack Gibbens, ILB Luke Gifford, ILB Monty Rice, OLB Caleb Murphy, ILB Otis Reese IV.
- Cornerbacks: Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tre Avery, Anthony Kendall.
- Safeties: Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Matthew Jackson.
- Long snapper: Morgan Cox.
- Punter: Ryan Stonehouse.
- Kicker: Nick Folk.
