Waffle House shooting victim honored with Nashville road dedication

The Waffle House shooting victim’s family received replicas of the new traffic signs.
Akilah DaSilva waffle house shooting victim
Akilah DaSilva waffle house shooting victim(Nashville Government)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of a Nashville road was renamed to honor a man who was shot and killed inside a Waffle House in 2018.

A portion of State Route 171, from Old Hickory Boulevard to Hobson Pike, was renamed Akilah DaSilva Memorial Highway in memoriam of the 23-year-old musician, producer, writer, photographer and engineering student who died during a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch.

The family of DaSilva was presented with replicas of the new traffic signs. State Rep. John Ray Clemmons unveiled the signs to DaSilva’s mother, Shaundelle Brooks, and other family members at the Cordell Hull Building Wednesday morning.

The signs were installed Aug. 28.

