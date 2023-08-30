VIDEO: Man steals unsecured gun stowed behind Memphis grocery store counter, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say stole an unsecured gun from behind a local grocery store counter.

At 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a theft at La Isla No. 2, a Hispanic grocery store located at 2366 Ketchum Road.

Employees told police that the suspect stole a handgun that was stashed under the checkout counter and fled.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and tennis shoes.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

