Trial date rescheduled for Titans RB Hassan Haskins

The former fourth-round pick and Michigan Wolverine was put on the commissioner’s exempt list by the NFL on Tuesday.
Titans running back Hasan Haskins is charged with aggravated assault by strangulation.
Titans running back Hasan Haskins is charged with aggravated assault by strangulation.(MNPD/AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The trial date for Tennessee Titans backup running back Hassan Haskins, charged criminally with assaulting his ex-girlfriend, was rescheduled Wednesday morning.

Haskins, 22, was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation June 29 after police said he and his former girlfriend got into an argument that later turned violent. Haskins’ trial date was rescheduled for Sept. 25.

This comes after the former fourth-round pick and Michigan Wolverine was put on the commissioner’s exempt list by the NFL. Haskins can’t participate in practices or attend games while on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Police said Haskins and a woman got into an argument June 22 over the victim clicking “like” on a picture of a man on Instagram. The victim said she and Haskins began arguing, so she went into a closet and threw his shoes down to the floor, according to an arrest report.

Haskins went into the closet, told the victim to stop touching his things and pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit the back of her head, police wrote in the report. The woman told police she fought back and kicked Haskins, so he grabbed her and took her out of the closet, pushed her on top of the bed and began strangling her with both hands, police said.

The victim told officers she didn’t know how long Haskins strangled her for, but she believes it lasted for 10 to 15 seconds, according to the report. When Haskins released her, she said she stood up and slapped him, and he then slapped her back.

The victim said Haskins once again threw her to the ground and began strangling her again. The Titans organization has acknowledged Haskins’ arrest but has not commented further. The NFL says it has a zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence.

Haskins rushed for more than 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns while at Michigan. The second-year player has fewer than 100 yards rushing yards and no touchdowns in 15 games played for the Titans.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station
Protesters demonstrate for gun law reform outside the House chamber during a special session of...
Senate, House adjourn public safety special session
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

Slotherhouse film
Austin Peay State University professor helps produce nationwide film featuring murderous sloth
Merrol Hyde Magnet School 4th graders celebrate Read Across America Day
Report: 3 Middle Tennessee public high schools ranked among best in U.S.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April...
No plans yet for gun reform after special session ends in impasse, Gov. Lee says
Akilah DaSilva waffle house shooting victim
Waffle House shooting victim honored with Nashville road dedication