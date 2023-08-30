Trial date rescheduled for Titans RB Hassan Haskins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The trial date for Tennessee Titans backup running back Hassan Haskins, charged criminally with assaulting his ex-girlfriend, was rescheduled Wednesday morning.

Haskins, 22, was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation June 29 after police said he and his former girlfriend got into an argument that later turned violent. Haskins’ trial date was rescheduled for Sept. 25.

This comes after the former fourth-round pick and Michigan Wolverine was put on the commissioner’s exempt list by the NFL. Haskins can’t participate in practices or attend games while on the commissioner’s exempt list.

The league puts #Titans RB Hassan Haskins on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which means he can't practice or attend games until he's taken off that list. This stems from his domestic violence arrest over the summer.

Haskins went on IR yesterday.@WSMV — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 29, 2023

Police said Haskins and a woman got into an argument June 22 over the victim clicking “like” on a picture of a man on Instagram. The victim said she and Haskins began arguing, so she went into a closet and threw his shoes down to the floor, according to an arrest report.

Haskins went into the closet, told the victim to stop touching his things and pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit the back of her head, police wrote in the report. The woman told police she fought back and kicked Haskins, so he grabbed her and took her out of the closet, pushed her on top of the bed and began strangling her with both hands, police said.

The victim told officers she didn’t know how long Haskins strangled her for, but she believes it lasted for 10 to 15 seconds, according to the report. When Haskins released her, she said she stood up and slapped him, and he then slapped her back.

The victim said Haskins once again threw her to the ground and began strangling her again. The Titans organization has acknowledged Haskins’ arrest but has not commented further. The NFL says it has a zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence.

Haskins rushed for more than 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns while at Michigan. The second-year player has fewer than 100 yards rushing yards and no touchdowns in 15 games played for the Titans.

