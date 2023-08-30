Tennesseans to assist in hurricane relief efforts for hundreds in Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The American Red Cross in Nashville has sent dozens of volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida.

More than 20 volunteers from Tennessee Red Cross offices will help hundreds of people dealing with damages and injuries, according to American Red Cross Communications Director Sherri McKinney.

“It’s a Category 3 hurricane, which means that the winds could be over 100 miles per hour, and that’s a lot of damage,” McKinney said.

It’s damage McKinney says dozens of American Red Cross volunteers are ready for.

“We have 41 people deployed between Florida and Maui also responding to the wildfires,” McKinney said.

Volunteers from Nashville and all over Tennessee traveled three days ahead of the storm to start helping.

“Right now, there’s more than 267,000 people in Florida without power, and that in of itself is truly a disaster for a family,” McKinney said. “We have about 5,000 residents that sought shelter in one of our shelters in Florida.”

McKinney said while volunteers are waiting to go out after the storm surge and flooding, the American Red Cross is putting together a recovery plan and asking for help through donations.

Though people often donate miscellaneous items like clothing, shoes and tarps, McKinney said identifying what each family needs specifically can help organize the sometimes overwhelming amount of items they receive.

She said the organization can identify what is needed quickly, and people can specify for the donation to go directly to Florida relief.

The American Red Cross said they are constantly looking for volunteers. To aid in relief, visit the volunteer website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.