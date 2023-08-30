Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies

A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study has found marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.

That’s because cannabis has a special property that allows the plant to absorb heavy metals from the soil, as well as potentially harmful chemicals.

While that can be good for cleaning up the environment, it’s worrisome for marijuana users.

Researchers tested around 7,200 people who said they used marijuana in the last 30 days. The subjects had much higher levels of highly toxic substances like cadmium and lead in their blood compared to non-users.

The study’s authors say these heavy metals have been linked to cancer, chronic disease and neurotoxic effects.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A teacher at LEAD Cameron was robbed and locked in a gym closet early Tuesday morning.
Nashville teacher robbed, locked in closet, police say
Protesters demonstrate for gun law reform outside the House chamber during a special session of...
Senate, House adjourn public safety special session

Latest News

Nice and cooler conditions will last until this weekend when the heat ramps up again.
First Alert Forecast: Nice summer weather to end the week
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuate
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
Apple AirTag
Police track down alleged car thief using Apple AirTag
FILE - Former BBC Director General Mark Thompson arrives at Portcullis House in London, Monday,...
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader