SEC Nation coming to Nashville as Vols open season at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A sold-out crowd for Tennessee’s season opener against Virginia will get the chance to show their school spirit on national TV.

SEC Nation, SEC Network’s college football pregame show, will be airing live from Nashville this weekend as the No. 12-ranked Vols take on the Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium. The show will be hosted on Lower Broadway between Fourth Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way from 10 a.m. to noon. Fans usually show up much earlier.

The show, which features hordes of college football’s rowdiest fans, is hosted by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge and includes sports media personalities like Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Marty Smith.

Marty and McGee, which features Smith and Ryan McGee, will join SEC Nation in Nashville from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lower Broadway will also be home to The Paul Finebaum show on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tennessee will hope to get the win and build on the program’s momentum from last year. The Vols ended their 2022-2023 season as Orange Bowl champions.

