SEC Nation coming to Nashville as Vols open season at Nissan Stadium

The show will be hosted on Lower Broadway between Fourth Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way from 10 a.m. to noon.
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the...
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A sold-out crowd for Tennessee’s season opener against Virginia will get the chance to show their school spirit on national TV.

SEC Nation, SEC Network’s college football pregame show, will be airing live from Nashville this weekend as the No. 12-ranked Vols take on the Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium. The show will be hosted on Lower Broadway between Fourth Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way from 10 a.m. to noon. Fans usually show up much earlier.

The show, which features hordes of college football’s rowdiest fans, is hosted by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge and includes sports media personalities like Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Marty Smith.

Marty and McGee, which features Smith and Ryan McGee, will join SEC Nation in Nashville from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lower Broadway will also be home to The Paul Finebaum show on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tennessee will hope to get the win and build on the program’s momentum from last year. The Vols ended their 2022-2023 season as Orange Bowl champions.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station
Protesters demonstrate for gun law reform outside the House chamber during a special session of...
Senate, House adjourn public safety special session
Wrong-way crash on I-65 North in Davidson County
Nashville man rescues woman from fiery wrong-way crash on I-65
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Nashville school employee robbed, locked in closet, police say
Super blue moon in Nashville
Explainer: What is a super blue moon?
Metro Police release video of suspects pointing lasers at MNPD helicopters
‘Leader’ of Nashville street racing group arrested
1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station
Blue supermoon over Nashville