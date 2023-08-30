Report: Tennessee ranks among dirtiest cities in America

The list is ranked from dirtiest to cleanest, with Nashville ranking among the top 15 dirtiest cities.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Living in a clean environment is essential for happiness and safety, especially as COVID-19 cases rise.

A study published by House Fresh was created to help the public know where their city stands in the realm of cleanliness.

The list is ranked from dirtiest to cleanest, with Nashville taking the 12th spot, barely taking the lead above Chicago. The city has a reported rate of 7,703 sanitary-related complaints per 100,000 people.

Milwaukee currently holds the title of cleanest city in the U.S. with a mere 309 complaints per 100k population, a stark contrast to the dirtiest city, Baltimore, which has a reported 47,295 complaints per 100k rate.

Top 20 Dirtiest Cities

  1. Baltimore
  2. Sacramento
  3. Charlotte
  4. Los Angeles
  5. Memphis
  6. Boston
  7. San Antonio
  8. Kansas City
  9. Buffalo
  10. Dallas
  11. Pittsburgh
  12. Nashville
  13. Chicago
  14. Houston
  15. Oakland
  16. New Orleans
  17. New York
  18. Miami
  19. San Francisco
  20. Austin

To determine the dirtiest city in America, the study compiled 12.3 million sanitation-related complaints received over the last year. Researchers also looked through 644 categories related to sanitation issues, including waste, garbage and recycling. 

