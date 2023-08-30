Report: Tennessee ranks among dirtiest cities in America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Living in a clean environment is essential for happiness and safety, especially as COVID-19 cases rise.

A study published by House Fresh was created to help the public know where their city stands in the realm of cleanliness.

The list is ranked from dirtiest to cleanest, with Nashville taking the 12th spot, barely taking the lead above Chicago. The city has a reported rate of 7,703 sanitary-related complaints per 100,000 people.

Milwaukee currently holds the title of cleanest city in the U.S. with a mere 309 complaints per 100k population, a stark contrast to the dirtiest city, Baltimore, which has a reported 47,295 complaints per 100k rate.

Top 20 Dirtiest Cities

Baltimore Sacramento Charlotte Los Angeles Memphis Boston San Antonio Kansas City Buffalo Dallas Pittsburgh Nashville Chicago Houston Oakland New Orleans New York Miami San Francisco Austin

To determine the dirtiest city in America, the study compiled 12.3 million sanitation-related complaints received over the last year. Researchers also looked through 644 categories related to sanitation issues, including waste, garbage and recycling.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.