Report: 3 Middle Tennessee public high schools ranked among best in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents searching for the best schools for their children to attend can now look to just 27 states, according to a newly released report from U.S. News & World Report.

According to the report, the top 100 high schools in America can be found across 27 states, including three in Middle Tennessee.

The top states are Arizona (12), California, Florida, Texas (each with 11) and New York (10).

Below are the three Middle Tennessee schools that landed in the top 100:

No. 31: Merrol Hyde Magnet School - Hendersonville

No. 38: Central Magnet School - Murfreesboro

No. 98: Hume Fogg Magnet High School - Nashville

The report’s rankings were determined by high schools’ college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates, according to U.S. News.

U.S. News also released its rankings of the best high schools in Tennessee.

“Tennessee students must complete 22 credits to earn their high school diploma. All students in a Tennessee public school must take either the ACT or the SAT during 11th grade. As part of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP), students are tested in end-of-course subjects. TCAP exam scores help to determine semester grades,” U.S. News said.

Here’s a look at the report’s top 10:

Merrol Hyde Magnet School Central Magnet School Hume Fogg Magnet High School Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School Brentwood High School Ravenwood High School Franklin High School L&N STEM Academy Chatt High Center for Creative Arts Nolensville High School

